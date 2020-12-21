‘Santa Cops’ in Storm Lake, IA helping families struggling during the pandemic

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A local police department has been on "Santa Duty" for the last couple weeks.

It all started with a simple conversation at a bus stop. It involved a young boy, his mother, and an officer from the Storm Lake Police Department.

The mother admitted to the officer that she lost her job because of COVID-19 and that they were short on food causing her to have to make some tough decisions, and they wouldn't be able to celebrate Christmas.

"He found out they didn't have a lot of money and had recently been scammed out of some money as well, so he worked with the mother to get her some supplies," said Lt. John Bauer, Storm Lake Police Department.

The officer gave the struggling mother $100 and offered her a ride to the grocery store, but that is not all.

The department later purchased Christmas gifts for the boy and his mom.

This has led them to start the "Santa Cop" program - which has now helped six families in need.

The department picks out gifts and wraps them so they are ready for delivery.

"We got into contact with Santa and he used our Yumvee, and drove around and delivered some of the gifts with the officers," said Bauer.

Lt. Bauer says there are no words to describe the feeling of seeing the excitement in the children's faces.

"It makes your heart warm, it's hard to describe how great that feeling is," said Bauer.

The program is funded by private donations, and they plan to make it an annual event.

If you would like to donate money to "Santa Cops" you can contact the Storm Lake Police Department, or drop off donations at the department.