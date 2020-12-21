Police: Why you shouldn’t leave your car unsupervised while waiting for it to warm up

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - When the cold winter months roll around, many drivers are tempted to leave their vehicles running without supervision.

The Storm Lake Police Department says this opens up the opportunity for someone to take something from your car, or even steal your car altogether.

Lt. John Bauer with the Storm Lake Police Department says to try and prevent this, remember to always lock your car, and don't leave it unattended for long periods of time.

Or better yet, he says stay in the car while it warms up.

"We've had a couple of cases over the years where someone started their car and forgot to lock it, and when they go back out it's not there anymore," said Lt. Bauer.

Lt. Bauer says most cars that are stolen are recovered, but they are usually never in the same condition as they were taken in.