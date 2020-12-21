Skip to Content

Man sent to hospital following Monday stabbing in Sioux City

New
5:42 pm Breaking NewsIowa NewsTop Stories

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police say one person was injured after a stabbing in Sioux City on Monday.

On Dec. 21 at 11:57 a.m. Sioux City police were sent to the 1400 block of Summit Street for a report of a stabbing. 

Police say when they arrived, officers located a 27-year-old man that was suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound to his lower back. 

Police say the victim, a transient, stated he had gone up to an apartment in the 1300 block of Summit Street to speak with a friend of his when a woman on the porch of the adjacent unit began a verbal confrontation with him.

During this confrontation, police say she stabbed the 27-year-old man in the back. He described the suspect as a Native American female in her late 30's. Officers were unable to locate her. 

The victim was transported to MercyOne for treatment.

Author Profile Photo

Dean Welte

More Stories

Skip to content