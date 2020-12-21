Man sent to hospital following Monday stabbing in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police say one person was injured after a stabbing in Sioux City on Monday.

On Dec. 21 at 11:57 a.m. Sioux City police were sent to the 1400 block of Summit Street for a report of a stabbing.

Police say when they arrived, officers located a 27-year-old man that was suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound to his lower back.

Police say the victim, a transient, stated he had gone up to an apartment in the 1300 block of Summit Street to speak with a friend of his when a woman on the porch of the adjacent unit began a verbal confrontation with him.

During this confrontation, police say she stabbed the 27-year-old man in the back. He described the suspect as a Native American female in her late 30's. Officers were unable to locate her.

The victim was transported to MercyOne for treatment.