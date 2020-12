SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One person has minor injuries after clipping another vehicle and rolling in Sioux City’s Leeds neighborhood.

The Sioux City Police Department responded to the rollover Monday morning before 11 a.m. The crash occurred in the area of 41st Street and Central.

Police say the driver, the only occupant of the rolled-over vehicle, received only minor injuries and did not have to go to the hospital.