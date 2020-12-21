Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alcester-Hudson 34, Bon Homme 19
DeSmet 69, Dell Rapids St. Mary 33
Howard 89, Freeman Academy 14
Lead-Deadwood 56, Bennett County 51
Lemmon 67, Newell 22
Sioux Valley 64, Sisseton 46
Sully Buttes 49, Aberdeen Roncalli 46
Waverly-South Shore 66, Iroquois 23
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 55, Wilmot 22
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli 58, Sully Buttes 31
Arlington 68, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 23
Corsica/Stickney 60, Gayville-Volin 25
Dell Rapids St. Mary 48, DeSmet 34
Hanson 52, Avon 45
Highmore-Harrold 40, Faulkton 39
Howard 50, Freeman 41
Newell 54, Lemmon 36
Redfield 50, Groton Area 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/