Monday’s Scores

10:25 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alcester-Hudson 34, Bon Homme 19

DeSmet 69, Dell Rapids St. Mary 33

Howard 89, Freeman Academy 14

Lead-Deadwood 56, Bennett County 51

Lemmon 67, Newell 22

Sioux Valley 64, Sisseton 46

Sully Buttes 49, Aberdeen Roncalli 46

Waverly-South Shore 66, Iroquois 23

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 55, Wilmot 22

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli 58, Sully Buttes 31

Arlington 68, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 23

Corsica/Stickney 60, Gayville-Volin 25

Dell Rapids St. Mary 48, DeSmet 34

Hanson 52, Avon 45

Highmore-Harrold 40, Faulkton 39

Howard 50, Freeman 41

Newell 54, Lemmon 36

Redfield 50, Groton Area 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

