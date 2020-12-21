More and more are in need of Christmas charity in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — It is an old tradition in Venezuela to help those in need at Christmas, donating toys, food and clothes. But the economic crisis that has battered the once wealthy oil nation has many families struggling just to put something on their own tables during the holidays — even when they have jobs. With wages eroded by triple digit inflation, Christmas bonuses no longer allow Venezuelans to buy gifts, clothes or even traditional holiday foods like the “hallaca,” a corn pie wrapped in plantain leaves. The crisis has hit children, women and the elderly particularly hard and charitable groups are working hard to keep the Christmas spirit alive. They are running soup kitchens and providing children with toys, though sometimes used.