More than 70 West Point cadets accused of cheating on exam

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — More than 70 West Point cadets have been accused of cheating on a math exam taken online when they were studying remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic. A spokesman at the U.S. Military Academy says 55 cadets admitted cheating on the calculus exam in May. Most of them have been enrolled in a rehabilitation program and will be on probation for the rest of their time at West Point. The cheating came to light when instructors saw irregularities while grading the exam. One of the students was a sophomore and the 72 others were freshmen in a class of 1,200 West Point cadets.