Nebraska, No. 9 Wisconsin start Big Ten play

Nebraska (4-3, 0-0) vs. No. 9 Wisconsin (6-1, 0-0)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska and No. 9 Wisconsin meet in the first Big Ten game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Nebraska finished with two wins and 18 losses, while Wisconsin won 14 games and lost six.

STEPPING UP: Micah Potter has averaged 13.9 points and 6.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Badgers. D’Mitrik Trice has paired with Potter and is accounting for 11.6 points per game. The Cornhuskers have been led by Teddy Allen, who is averaging 18.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 31 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also made 63.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Wisconsin has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 81 points while giving up 56.7.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cornhuskers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Badgers. Wisconsin has 42 assists on 76 field goals (55.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Nebraska has assists on 51 of 89 field goals (57.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wisconsin has committed a turnover on just 12.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all Division I teams. The Badgers have turned the ball over only 8.1 times per game this season.

___

___

