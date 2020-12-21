Nebraska trooper helps rescue bald eagle from the Elkhorn River

WISNER, Neb. (KTIV) - The Nebraska State Patrol teamed up with Nebraska Game and Parks to rescue a bald eagle on the Elkhorn River south of Wisner.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol's Twitter, the eagle hadn't moved from a log on the water in a few days.

During the rescue, Sgt. Cory Krause with Nebraska Game and Parks was able to coral the eagle while Trooper Eischeid wrapped it with a towel.

Officials say the eagle was very weak and Trooper Eischeid transported it to Nebraska Vet Services in West Point for initial care.

The eagle is now heading to the Omaha Zoo for further care so it can eventually be released to fly free again.