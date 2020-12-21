New strain of COVID-19 is driving South Africa’s resurgence

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa has announced that a new variant of the COVID-19 virus is driving a resurgence of the disease, with higher numbers of confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The new variant, known as 501.V2, is dominant among new confirmed infections in South Africa’s new wave, according to health officials and scientists leading the country’s virus strategy. The new strain, different from the one in Britain, appears to be more infectious than the original virus. South African scientists are studying if the vaccines against COVID-19 will also offer protection against the new strain.