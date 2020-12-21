Number of virus hospitalizations in Nebraska declines again

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The latest virus numbers continued to improve in Nebraska on Sunday with the number of virus hospitalizations remaining below 600. The state said 582 people were being treated in hospitals for COVID-19 on Sunday, which was down from 598 the day before. That number has been steadily declining since setting a record of 987 on Nov. 20, but it remains more than 2.5 times higher than what it was on Oct. 1. Currently, 14% of the state’s hospital beds are occupied by coronavirus patients. If the seven-day rolling average of that figure remains below 15%, the state may further relax its social distancing restrictions.