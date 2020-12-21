Pakistan warns India against ‘false flag’ attacks in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister has warned India against carrying out any “false flag” operations in the disputed Kashmir region. Imran Khan tweeted the warning on Sunday, two days after a U.N. vehicle in the Pakistan-held part of Kashmir came under attack. Pakistan blamed Friday’s attack on India, implying it was aimed at embarrassing Islamabad and harming relations with the international community. The two U.N. observers in the vehicle escaped unharmed. The U.N. confirmed the incident and says it is investigating. India has not commented on the attack or Khan’s accusations. India and Pakistan routinely trade fire in Kashmir.