Settlement reached with woman injured by Omaha police car

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The city of Omaha will pay $50,000 to a woman injured in a 2017 crash involving a police cruiser. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the City Council approved the settlement with Rachelle Stuart earlier this month. City and court documents show that Stuart was a passenger in a car when a police cruiser driven by Officer Ryne Sell struck the vehicle. Stuart suffered a shoulder injury. A police report says video footage from Sell’s vehicle camera showed that his car entered the intersection when the light was red. Three witnesses cited in the report told police that the cruiser had its emergency lights activated.