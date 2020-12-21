Sgt. Bluff-Luton edges Western Christian; North tops Thomas Jefferson

Sgt. Bluff-Luton edges Western Christian; North tops Thomas JeffersonNew
--GIRLS BASKETBALL
River Valley 11 OABCIG 64 F
Remsen St. Mary's 71 Alta-Aurelia 27 F
Creighton 52 Elgin/Pope John 44 F
Lake Mills 21 North Union 54 F
CBTJ 36 S.C. North 62 F
Western Christian 47 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 51 F
Valentine 37 West Holt 30 F
Wakefield 49 Westwood 58 F
Bloomfield 39 Wynot 62 F
--BOYS BASKETBALL
West Holt 41 Valentine 26 F
Creighton 58 Elgin/Pope John 55 F
Manson-NW Web. 38 Ridge View 65 F
CBTJ 62 S.C. North 78 F
Western Christian 43 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 47 F
Gehlen Catholic 48 Unity Christian 73 F
Wakefield 74 Westwood 44 F
Alcester-Hudson 34 Bon Homme 19 F
--MEN'S BASKETBALL
Briar Cliff 79 Dakota State 75 F/OT
--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
South Dakota State 82 Montana State 67 F
Jamestown 65 Mount Marty 44 F