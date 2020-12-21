Sioux City City Council discussing new fine for shooting off fireworks within city limits

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the new year coming in, you might be shooting off fireworks to send 2020 away. But the Sioux City City Council is looking at an ordinance to change the laws for next year.

During their meeting Monday night, the city discussed a new fine for shooting off fireworks in city limits.

Right now, the fine is $250 for shooting off fireworks outside of the designated times. This latest ordinance, if passed, could put the fine on the property owner, not the individual shooting off fireworks. The second offense under this ordinance is up to a $500 fine.

The designated times for this new ordinance would start at 1 p.m. on New Year's Eve and end at 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.

At the meeting, council members discussed issues with fireworks overall, such as how the noise is triggering veterans.

During the Monday meeting, Councilman Pete Groetken pushed for the city to ban fireworks overall. Fireworks became legal within Sioux City back in 2017, according to the council.

Another concern brought up was how this ordinance would be enforced, because some see it as just doubling the fine, and not a solution.

Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore said he wants to put PSAs out about fireworks and what is allowed. He believes if people are more aware of the risks, they’ll be more careful.

The first reading of the ordinance passed 4-1 Monday night. The second reading of the ordinance will be at the next meeting, which is currently scheduled for Dec. 28 at 4 p.m.

KTIV's Claire Bradshaw was at Monday's meeting and will have more tonight on News 4 at Ten.