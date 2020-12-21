Sioux City City Council looks at adding welcome sign

CORRECTION: This story previously had incorrect information. It has been corrected to state the city council voted to approve to consult with CMBA on the project. We apologize for the error.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City City Council approved to look further at adding a "Welcome to Sioux City" sign at the entrance to town.

At Monday's meeting, the council approved to consult with CMBA Architects of Sioux City for $39,400.

The sign, if approved, would be at the Sergeant Floyd Memorial and could be seen when entering the city on Interstate 29 North.