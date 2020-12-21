Sioux City council approves new welcome sign

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City city council approved adding "Welcome to Sioux City" signs at the entrances to town.

The approved sign would be at the Sergeant Floyd Memorial when you enter the city on Interstate 29 from the south.

There was a concern from Mayor Bob Scott about the cost of the signs were.

The price tag for just one sign is $250,000. The mayor wanted a cheaper option.

But, council members voted to move forward, since this issue has been discussed for five years.

"And if we do two signs at $250,000, that's a half a million dollars in two signs. Plus we have all of our smaller signs, as you come in to Sioux City, we want to welcome people, we want them to feel welcome," said councilman Dan Moore.

CMBA Architects of Sioux City designed the new sign.