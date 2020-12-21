Police identify woman shot Sunday morning in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police have identified the woman who was sent to the hospital after a Sunday morning shooting in Sioux City.

The Sioux City Police Department says 28-year-old Krista M. Kruckenberg of Sioux Falls was shot over the weekend, and she is still at MercyOne being treated for her injuries.

On Sunday at about 1:24 a.m. police say they were dispatched to Mavericks Gentlemen Club at 416 Cunningham Drive for a reported shooting.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene they found Kruckenberg on the ground in the club's parking lot suffering from multiple gunshots. Kruckenberg was rendered aid and was transported to the hospital.

According to the SCPD, Kruckenberg is employed as a waitress/bartender at Mavericks Gentlemen Club but was off that night and was at the bar as a patron.

Just before the shooting, Kruckenberg was in the parking lot along with several other people observing a confrontation between two other people when the suspect, who was not involved in the fight, started shooting towards the fight. Detectives are still trying to determine if Kruckenberg was the intended target or unintentionally struck.

The suspect was described as a black male in his 20’s who is short in height. Police are unable to release his identity at this time, but he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with additional information on this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Sioux City Police Department at (712) 279-6960.