South Dakota reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths, 347 new cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials have reported an additional 20 people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 1,381. Health officials reported 347 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday. Since the pandemic began, there have been more than 95,000 COVID-19 infections. As of Monday, 344 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Dakota. Of those, 70 were receiving intensive care and 31 were on ventilators. According to the COVID Tracking Project, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in South Dakota has decreased over the past two weeks.