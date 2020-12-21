South Dakotans have until Dec. 30 to renew expired driver licenses

(KTIV) - South Dakotans have until December 30th to renew their expired driver licenses and ID Cards.

The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily shut down the state's driver license stations in early March, but South Dakotans were allowed an exemption delaying the renewal of their licenses until Dec. 30. Now that deadline is quickly approaching.

To manage the backlog, South Dakotans now have the option of renewing their IDs online. To renew your driver's licenses online, click here.

If you must renew in person, you can still make an appointment with your office. Be aware, time slots are filling up fast.