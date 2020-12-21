Strong winds and mild temperatures to kick off the week and winter

**Wind Advisory for Clay [IA], Dickinson, Emmet and Palo Alto Counties from 9 AM to 4 PM Monday**



Winter officially started Monday morning with the solstice occurring at 4:02 AM.



However, it will not feel very much like it today with temperatures in much of Siouxland going all the way into the 50s.



There will be plenty of sunshine with us through the day as well.



We will have strong winds though; gusts could get to 50 miles per hour as we move through the day.



Winds will start to calm down in the evening hours with clear skies remaining for most of the night.



This will provide a nice view of the Great Conjunction, where Jupiter and Saturn will be close enough in the sky to appear as one star.



Look to the southwest about an hour after sunset and get away from city lights.



Temperatures will again be in the 50s Tuesday with blustery winds and just a little more cloud cover.



There are some big changes on the way including colder temperatures and a chance for some light snow; when those arrive on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.