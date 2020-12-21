UAE top diplomat acknowledges visa restrictions on Pakistan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates’ top diplomat has publicly acknowledged a so-far unexplained ban on visitors from Pakistan. Travel agents say the visa restrictions also target tourists and laborers from a dozen Muslim-majority countries amid the pandemic and the UAE’s normalization with Israel. The UAE foreign minister stressed the temporary nature of the suspension but did not elaborate. The ban has blindsided expats applying for visas to enter the federation of seven sheikhdoms, where foreigners outnumber locals nearly nine to one. Meanwhile, the Emirati and Israeli governments are working out a mutual visa waiver agreement to grant Israeli tourists visas on arrival.