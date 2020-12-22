2021 Around Siouxland Calendars now available
(KTIV) - Around Siouxland 2021 Calendars are available to the public starting Dec. 21.
Viewers can pick these calendars up at the following locations:
- Bomgaars
- Blackbird Bend Casino
- Burgess Health Center
- Sioux Valley Family Health Center
- Heartland Counseling Services
- Hawarden Regional Health Center
- Pella Gateway
- American Family Insurance, Julie Bower Agency
- Creative Carpets
- Hearing Specialists, P.C.
- Kuehn Auto Sales
- Pinkelman Truck and Trailer
- Plains Area Mental Health
- St. Luke's College
- Lifescape Pediatric Therapy
- New Cooperative
- Red-10 RV Sales
- Rosecrance Jackson Centers