Biden to address COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden will speak Tuesday as the nation deals with a COVID-19 surge that’s casting a shadow over the Christmas holiday this week. Biden will deliver remarks in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday afternoon, where he’s expected to speak on the $900 billion coronavirus aid bill passed by Congress on Monday. It’s a package he supports but one he’s said is just a “down payment” for a broader relief bill he plans to introduce when he takes office in January. Biden will express sympathy for the struggles American families are facing as they head into Christmas dealing with the emotional and economic impacts of the pandemic. But he’ll encourage the nation to continue to take precautions to try to stem the spread of the virus.