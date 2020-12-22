Dec. 22: Iowa reports 64 more COVID-19 deaths, 651 total hospitalizations

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 1,276 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Sunday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 267,744 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 269,020 by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 219,074 have recovered, an increase of 4,350 since yesterday.

The state has reported 64 more deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 3,653.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (219,074) and the number of deaths (3,653) from the total number of cases (269,020) shows there are currently 46,293 active positive cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 4,202 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,322,131 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate has dropped to 12.6%, which is down from 13.1% reported yesterday.

According to the health department's latest report, 651 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 644 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 140 are in the ICU with 71 on ventilators. State data shows 73% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 133 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,137 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 38 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 11,886. To date, 10,114 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD says 159 virus-related deaths have occurred in Woodbury County.

A total of 55 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 24 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 10 new cases were reported for a total of 3,552 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,964 have recovered.

The county has reported two new virus-related deaths, bringing its total to 24.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,494 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of eight since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,115 have recovered.

Clay County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 11.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County four new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,645. Of those cases, 1,321 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 13.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,245 cases on Monday, and that number rose to 3,255 by Tuesday morning. Of those cases, 2,651 have recovered.

Three additional virus-related deaths were reported in Plymouth County, bringing its death toll to 49.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 22 additional cases bringing its total to 4,222. Of those cases, 3,652 have recovered.

There have been no additional virus-related deaths in Sioux County, keeping its death toll to 41.