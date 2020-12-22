Dec. 22: Nebraska reports 1,221 new cases, 10 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 1,221 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 158,324.

Ten additional virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 1,521.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 566 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, down from 582 on Monday. A total of 5,036 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 96,359 an increase of 1,188 from Monday.

So far, 825,661 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 666.937 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Cedar County, increasing the total number of cases to 695. Of those cases, 455 have recovered.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) dashboard shows there have been eight total deaths in Cedar County.

Dakota County

The Dakota County Health Department confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, pushing the county's total number of cases to 3,533.

There were no additional deaths reported, keeping the county's total at 52.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in Dixon County on Monday, pushing the county's total to 527. Of those cases, 383 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been six total deaths in Dixon County.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County on Monday, pushing the county's total to 864. Of those cases, 665 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been nine total deaths in Thurston County.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported one new case of COVID-19 in Wayne County on Monday, pushing the county's total to 912. Of those cases, 737 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been six total deaths in Wayne County

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department did not release updated numbers for Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties on Tuesday. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from today's update. They will be included again once their next updates have been released.