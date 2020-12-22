Dec. 22: South Dakota reporting no new COVID-19 deaths, active cases drop to 7,627

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 436 more cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the state's total to 95,509.

According to Monday's report, 318 of the new cases are confirmed and 118 are probable.

State health officials say there are 7,627 active cases in the state, a decrease of 746 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping the state's death toll to 1,381.

State data reported 1,181 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 86,501.

Currently, 341 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 344. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,461 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 7,844 Pfizer vaccines have been administered throughout the state.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had three new cases, bringing its total to 1,449. Of those cases, 1,381 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 22.

Six Pfizer vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County.

Clay County

Clay County has reported nine new cases, bringing its total to 1,578. State health officials say 1,454 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 11.

Twenty-nine doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Clay County.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 6,472 to 6,499. Officials say 5,848 of those cases have recovered.

Lincoln County officials reported no additional deaths, keeping the county's COVID-19 death toll at 61.

The state health department says 1,690 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincoln County.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen eight new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,526. So far, 1,351 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 30.

Thirteen Pfizer vaccines have been administered in Union County.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 17 new cases, bringing the total to 2,382. Officials say 2,085 of those cases have recovered.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported in Yankton County. To date, the county has had 23 deaths connected to COVID-19.

Fourteen Pfizer vaccines have been administered in Yankton County.