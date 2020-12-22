Falsely accused “Anonymous” re-emerges at VOA sister network

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former White House aide falsely accused of penning anonymous criticism of President Donald Trump’s has been named to head the U.S. government’s Arabic-language broadcasting outlets. Victoria Coates was appointed on Tuesday by Trump’s handpicked head of U.S.-funded international broadcasting to run the Middle East Broadcasting Networks. The appointment, coupled with that of a one-time aide for former Vice President Dick Cheney to run Radio Free Asia, completes U.S. Agency for Global Media chief Michael Pack’s makeover of Voice of America and its sister networks with conservative leaders. Coates will run the Mideast outlets while Stephen Yates will oversee Radio Free Asia.