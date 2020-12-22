Firefighters respond to electrical fire at Sioux City residence, no injuries reported

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - No injuries were reported during an electrical fire at a Sioux City home.

Tuesday afternoon, fire crews were sent to the 3000 block of Isabella Street for a reported fire. The fire was put out and no damage was reported inside the home.

One person was at the house during the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, firefighters at the scene believe the fire came from the power lines.