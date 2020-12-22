Former banker named PM-designate after Romania election

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s president has appointed the outgoing finance minister as prime minister-designate after center-right groups joined forces to keep out of power a leftist party that won most votes at a parliamentary election earlier this month. President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday tapped liberal Florin Citu to form the next government that will have to tackle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout. Citu is from the ruling National Liberal Party whose leader and former PM Ludovic Orban resigned in the wake of the Dec. 6 vote. Citu is backed by two more parties that gives him a majority in the 465-seat parliament.