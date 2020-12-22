Kansas bank robbery suspect dies after police chase, crash

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A bank robbery suspect died after being chased by police in Kansas, but authorities didn’t say whether he was shot by officers or died as a result of a crash. The robbery happened just before 4 p.m. Monday at Golden Plains Credit Union in Wichita. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and drove away in a stolen pickup truck. Police chased him and the suspect crashed into two police vehicles and two other vehicles. At least one officer fired shots, but authorities have not said whether the suspect was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his name or said whether he was armed.