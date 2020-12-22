Liberty Elementary Students greeted by ‘Elves On The Roof’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - You've heard of "Elf on the Shelf," but today students at Liberty Elementary got to see "Elves on the Roof."

Two Liberty Elementary staff members greeted students in a unique way to celebrate the last school day before the holidays.

Assistant Principal Dave Schipper and Amanda Moser dressed up as elves to greet students with a unique form of social distancing. The elves waved at students as they entered the school for the day from the rooftop.