Lincoln police chief to leave post for job in private sector

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The chief of the Lincoln Police Department is resigning to take over as the head of safety and security for Bryan Health. The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird thanked Chief Jeff Bliemeister for his work to increase the size of the police force and his leadership. His tenure also saw the department add body cameras. Bliemeister expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the city and the county over the past 24 years, first at the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and then with Lincoln Police. His last day at the police department will be Jan. 8.