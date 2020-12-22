Monona County man sentenced to life with no parole for killing his grandmother

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Eliot Stowe of Monona County, Iowa has been sentenced to life with no parole for killing his grandmother.

Stowe was found guilty of first-degree murder back on Nov. 13, 2020. He was charged with the 2018 death of Cheryl Stowe, his grandmother.

Court documents say on June 26, 2018, the Monona County Sheriff's Office was asked to check on the welfare of Cheryl Stowe after she didn't show up for a meeting at work. A search of the property showed bloodstains on several spots around the home and a partially burned bat.

A day later, the sheriff's office and the Department of Natural Resources located her body wrapped in a rug a mile and a half from her home.

In August, Stowe pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity claiming to have undiagnosed schizophrenia. The judge said the defense failed to prove he was insane at the time of the crime.

"The court is convinced beyond unreasonable doubt that the defendant was capable of forming the specific intent to kill Cheryl Stowe and that he did in fact act with the specific intent to kill her before and during the time that he committed complex homicidal violence on her," said District Judge Zachary Hindman back on Nov. 13 when Stowe was found guilty.