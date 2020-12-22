2020 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference: New research suggests flu and pneumonia vaccines could decrease chance of getting disease

(KTIV) -- New research suggests getting the flu and pneumonia vaccines are associated with a lower risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.

Data presented at the 2020 Alzheimer's Association International Conference stated that at least one flu vaccination in a person's lifetime could decrease a person's chance of developing the disease by 17%. More frequent flu vaccines show another 13% reduction.

Leaders with the Alzheimer's Association said they hope the new research will help people consider getting those two vaccines.

"It just gives us more of a reason to promote vaccinations for flu and pneumonia. It's again just reducing your risk factor. But, every little bit of research that shows us what might reduce our risk factor gives us more direction on finding a treatment and eventually a cure," said Acacia Deadrick, Program Specialist.

Deadrick added they are excited about the new research and, again, emphasize every bit of information is a step to their ultimate goal of a cure.

