Noem takes to social media to show off flamethrower

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem took to Instagram to share an image of herself blasting a flamethrower, jokingly wondering whether it was “too late to add something to my Christmas list.” Her office declined to say where or why she was operating the device. The Republican governor has crisscrossed the country in recent days, making visits to the White House and to a Florida conference for young conservatives. Noem’s work to raise her profile with conservatives has led to speculation she is angling to assume the role of standard-bearer in Trump’s GOP. When asked by a conference attendee in Florida whether she would run for president in 2024, Noem declined to answer.