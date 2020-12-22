Norfolk churches plan for Christmas mass, some offering online services

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - With the holidays ahead, there's still potential for super-spreader events. That's why churches in Norfolk are reassessing their plans for Christmas.

Two churches will live-stream their mass, and conduct them in-person, with the proper safety measures in place.

One of these churches is the Christ Lutheran Church, where leaders there say they will have five services, with a 25% capacity, and will be livestreaming the services at 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. They said it's a way for the church community to still celebrate the holiday, together.

"With the live streaming, the community can in some way, shape, or form still be a community. There will be people in the Parish, people at home and while they're separated by distances, they're not separated by their joy and celebration of the holiday," said Pastor Mike Moreno, Christ Lutheran's Director of Ministries.

Christ Lutheran is not the only church in Norfolk planning its holiday mass. Our Savior Lutheran Church is also planning to have in-person and online services. They are going to make sure it's safe for people to come in and worship this Christmas.

"As our ushers are seating people, they will have at least two seats in between everybody, which will be real close to that 6-foot distance left to right as well," said Pastor Lee Weander.

Pastor Weander said the church is not expecting a large turnout, due to the pandemic -- and there will be one less service. He adds, Our Savior Lutheran Church had a mask mandate in place two-weeks before Norfork implemented one. He also says the church has spaced out seating from front to back, to allow for more separation and social distancing during services.