One more mild day before cold front brings light snow, near whiteout conditions Wednesday

**Winter Storm Watch for Lyon, Osceola, Sioux and O'Brien Counties from 6 AM Wednesday through midnight Wednesday night**

Today will be pretty similar to yesterday but with a few more clouds overhead.



Temperatures, though, will again be mild with many of us reaching the 50s for highs.



Winds will be blustery as well but out of the south today with gusts near 40 miles per hour possible.



By tonight, a cold front will start to move into the area and it will be bringing some big changes with it.



A few rain or snow showers will be possible late in the night into Wednesday morning but the better chance for light snow will be during the day Wednesday as the front moves through the area.



Amounts look to generally end up near an inch with a few locations in northern Siouxland possibly seeing just a bit more than that.



More concerning, though, will be the strong winds that could gust over 50 miles per hour through the day; when those winds are combined with the falling snow, near whiteout conditions will be possible.



