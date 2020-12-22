Orange City, IA man sentenced to 29 years in prison for April stabbing

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A man who was charged with stabbing a female 12 times with a knife in front of her children has been sentenced to almost three decades in prison.

According to the Sioux County, Iowa Attorney, 28-year-old Arturo Tapia of Orange City was sentenced Tuesday for the crimes of assault while participating in a felony, willful injury resulting in serious injury, going armed with intent, child endangerment, operating without owner's consent and operating while intoxicated.

Tapia was sentenced to 29 years and must serve 10 years before becoming eligible for parole.

A press release says the case originated on April 28, 2020 after Tapia was originally charged with murder after stabbing a female multiple times in her head, chest, back and arms while her children were present.

Tapia himself was separately stabbed once, which stopped the assault. Authorities say Tapia then fled from police driving north from Orange City eventually losing control and causing a single-vehicle accident.

The female victim was airlifted to a Sioux City hospital for life-threatening injuries while Tapia was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital.

After he was released from the hospital, Tapia was taken into custody.