Pakistan army says it killed 10 militants in southwest raid

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — The military says Pakistani security forces have raided a militant separatist hideout in a remote town in southwestern Baluchistan province. The raid Tuesday triggered a shootout in which 10 suspects were killed. The attack, based on intelligence the military received, came after troops raided the same town, Awaran, on Sunday. A soldier was killed in that operation. Since then, security forces have been searching for those responsible for killing the soldier. The military said the 10 militants killed Tuesday were involved in the soldier’s death. It said troops also seized a cache of weapons in the raid.