President Trump suggests he might not sign COVID relief bill

WASHINGTON (AP) --President Donald Trump is blasting the bipartisan $900 billion pandemic relief package that Congress just passed and is suggesting that he may not sign it.

Trump said in a video that he tweeted out Tuesday night that the bill delivered too much money to foreign countries, but not enough to Americans.

The bill provides for a $600 payment to most Americans, but Trump says he is asking Congress to amend the bill and double that amount or go even higher, perhaps to $4,000 for a couple.