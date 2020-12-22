Reversing course, feds say some US inmates get virus vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Bureau of Prisons says it has started to give the coronavirus vaccine to some high-risk inmates but won’t say how many inmates have been vaccinated or how it selects those to receive the vaccine. The revelation, in a statement to The Associated Press on Tuesday, contradicts the agency’s previous policy that initial doses are for staff members. The AP reported last month that internal prison documents detailed that initial allotments of the vaccine “will be reserved for staff,” even though sickened prisoners vastly outnumber sickened staff.