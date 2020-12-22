Iowa Democrat asks House to review 6-vote race, cites errors

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Democrat Rita Hart is asking the U.S. House to investigate and overturn the race that Iowa says she lost by six votes, arguing that 22 ballots were wrongly excluded and others weren’t examined during the recount.

The campaign provided the notice of contest to The Associated Press and announced its filing Tuesday morning.

In the document, Hart argues that she would have netted 15 votes and defeated Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks had the 22 ballots been counted in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.

Hart is asking the Democratic-led House to count those votes and conduct a uniform recount throughout the district’s 24 counties.

She says she is confident she will be ahead after that process and declared the winner.

In a release, Hart gave this statement:

“As I have said from the beginning of this entire process, nothing is more important than ensuring every Iowan has their vote counted. Everyone has acknowledged that there are uncounted votes left and after reviewing those ballots and making sure they are counted, it will be clear that I have won this election. It is crucial to me to make sure that this bipartisan review by the U.S. House is fair. Iowans deserve to know that the candidate who earned the most votes is seated. I am that candidate.” Rita Hart

You can read the full notice of contest here.

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann also released the following statement on Rita Hart filing with the U.S. House of Representatives:

“Congresswoman-elect Marriannette Miller-Meeks won the election, her victory was upheld after the initial canvass, and after a district-wide recount took place, she still emerged the winner — leading a bipartisan panel in Iowa to certify the results and officially making her the next Representative for Iowa’s 2nd District. Instead of pursuing her legal option in Iowa, this filing means Rita Hart prefers to throw out the votes of 400,000 Iowans so the election can be decided by the vote of one Californian — Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Hart even admitted they couldn’t ‘get the results that we need’ unless she took the matter straight to Pelosi. This is Swamp politics at its absolute worst. If Democrats are serious about ensuring the integrity of elections, they must reject this blatant attempt to subvert the will of Iowa voters just to pick up a seat in Congress. Hart’s filing is a partisan political power grab, and it’s a slap in the face to every single Iowan who voted in this election. Iowans have made their decision clear: Rita Hart lost, and she should concede.” Jeff Kaufmann

The Associated Press contributed to this story.