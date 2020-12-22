Russia hits more EU officials with entry bans over Navalny

MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow is expanding the list of European officials barred from entering Russia in response to the European Union’s sanctions over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Tuesday’s announcement by the Russian foreign ministry follows last month’s decision by the EU to impose sanctions on six Russian officials and a state research institute over what German authorities said was poisoning in Russia with a nerve agent. On Monday Navalny, a longtime adversary of President Vladimir Putin, released a recording of a phone call he said he made to an alleged state security operative in which the man indicated his involvement in covering up the supposed poisoning.