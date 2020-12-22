Still stuck: 1,500 France-bound trucks stranded in England

LONDON (AP) — More than 1,500 trucks are stranded in England amid fears that Britain could face food shortages if trade restrictions put in place to slow the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus aren’t lifted soon. Dozens of countries around the world have slapped tough travel curbs on the U.K. in recent days: From Canada to India, nations banned flights from Britain, while France barred the entry of trucks from the country for 48 hours from late Sunday while the strain is assessed. Home Secretary Priti Patel told BBC radio Tuesday that the British government is “speaking constantly” with France to achieve a swift resolution in order to get freight moving again. In the meantime, trucks were piling up in southeast England.