Teams led by experienced players have edge amid pandemic

Many of college basketball’s top teams have one thing in common: They are led by veteran players, which has given them an early edge by providing continuity amid the uncertainty around the game amid the coronavirus pandemic. All teams are coping with constant starts, stops and schedule changes. And those that have the most success, like No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Baylor and No. 4 Iowa, have multiple upperclassmen playing prominent roles in their rotations. Teams led by younger players like unranked Kentucky and No. 20 Duke have had bumpier starts. Wildcats coach John Calipari says veteran teams “have a huge advantage this season.”