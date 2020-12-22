Trump assails COVID relief bill, suggests he may not sign

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is blasting the bipartisan $900 billion pandemic relief package that Congress just passed and is suggesting that he may not sign it. Trump complained in a video that he tweeted out Tuesday night that the bill delivered too much money to foreign countries, but not enough to Americans. The bill provides for a $600 payment to most Americans, but Trump says he wants Congress to amend the bill and double that amount or go even higher. The Senate and House cleared the package by lopsided margins, enough to override a veto should Trump decide to take that step.