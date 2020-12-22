Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM, Adel 77, Perry 21
Alburnett 79, Starmont 26
Ballard 76, Gilbert 38
Cedar Falls 61, Dubuque, Senior 48
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 69, Iowa City High 51
Clear Creek-Amana 77, Williamsburg 52
Colfax-Mingo 49, Keota 42
Coon Rapids-Bayard 39, West Harrison, Mondamin 38
Davenport, North 56, Clinton 26
Humboldt 54, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50
Sioux Center 60, Sheldon 48
South Hamilton, Jewell 63, West Marshall, State Center 29
Spirit Lake 61, Cherokee, Washington 55
West Branch 55, Camanche 50
West Burlington 80, Eldon Cardinal 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Belmond-Klemme vs. Forest City, ppd.
Bettendorf vs. Davenport, West, ccd.
Central Decatur, Leon vs. Chariton, ppd.
Denison-Schleswig vs. Red Oak, ppd.
Highland, Riverside vs. Hillcrest Academy, ppd.
Keokuk vs. Fairfield, ppd.
Knoxville vs. Pella, ppd.
Lynnville-Sully vs. English Valleys, North English, ppd.
Nashua-Plainfield vs. Postville, ppd.
Nevada vs. Greene County, ppd.
Panorama, Panora vs. Ogden, ppd.
Saydel vs. South Tama County, Tama, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akron-Westfield 49, Hinton 47
Ankeny Centennial 79, Ames 43
Ballard 39, Gilbert 33
Bellevue 48, Regina, Iowa City 30
Bishop Garrigan 95, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 19
Bondurant Farrar 58, Carroll 43
Boyden-Hull 52, Okoboji, Milford 28
Cedar Falls 79, Dubuque, Senior 61
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 60, Sibley-Ocheyedan 50
Charles City 62, Denver 30
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44, Algona 27
Clear Lake 57, Iowa Falls-Alden 38
Coon Rapids-Bayard 58, West Harrison, Mondamin 9
Dallas Center-Grimes 64, Creston 44
Davenport, North 56, Clinton 26
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 58, Eagle Grove 26
Glenwood 80, Lewis Central 59
Grinnell 86, Marshalltown 22
Harlan 64, Clarinda 34
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 49, South O’Brien, Paullina 48
Hudson 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36
Humboldt 54, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50
Iowa City High 76, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 54
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 48, Central City 39
Mediapolis 47, Wapello 38
Mount Pleasant 55, Burlington 15
Nashua-Plainfield 67, Postville 22
Newell-Fonda 74, Woodbury Central, Moville 47
Osage 55, West Fork, Sheffield 18
Pella Christian 52, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 46
Prairie du Chien, Wis. 72, Decorah 45
Riverside, Oakland 37, Missouri Valley 21
Rock Valley 57, George-Little Rock 36
Sioux Center 72, Sheldon 56
South Central Calhoun 72, MVAO-CO-U 45
Southeast Valley 44, East Sac County 43
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 57
Sumner-Fredericksburg 40, Aplington-Parkersburg 24
Tipton 59, North Cedar, Stanwood 50
Treynor 39, Underwood 36
Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Mason City 45
West Branch 58, Camanche 25
West Liberty 47, Cascade,Western Dubuque 21
West Marshall, State Center 46, South Hamilton, Jewell 31
Winfield-Mount Union 46, Louisa-Muscatine 32
Winterset 53, North Polk, Alleman 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central Decatur, Leon vs. Chariton, ppd.
Cherokee, Washington vs. Spirit Lake, ppd.
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg vs. Kee, Lansing, ppd.
Denison-Schleswig vs. Red Oak, ppd.
IKM-Manning vs. Audubon, ppd.
Keokuk vs. Fairfield, ppd.
Knoxville vs. Pella, ppd.
Nevada vs. Greene County, ppd.
North Mahaska, New Sharon vs. Sigourney, ppd.
