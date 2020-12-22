WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions

(NBC News) - President-elect Joe Biden will speak Tuesday as the nation deals with a COVID-19 surge that’s casting a shadow over the Christmas holiday this week.

Biden will deliver remarks in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday afternoon, where he’s expected to speak on the $900 billion coronavirus aid bill passed by Congress on Monday.

It’s a package he supports but one he’s said is just a “down payment” for a broader relief bill he plans to introduce when he takes office in January.