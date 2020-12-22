What local law enforcement says could be the difference between a safe drive and a weather-related accident

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- With poor visibility and potentially slick roads on the way tomorrow, local law enforcement says it's important to remind even the most seasoned drivers to slow down.

Officer Andrew Dutler with the Sioux City Police Department says the number one way to eliminate any possible accidents is to stay home if you can.

If not, he advises allowing for extra travel time. Leave early enough so that you can drive slowly without running late for your next destination.

While you are out driving, Dutler says you should allow extra space between your car and the car in front of you.

That way, if you, or the car ahead of you, need to suddenly break and end up sliding on the road, you can eliminate a possible rear-ending.

"Anytime we get inclement weather and we have snow or ice on the ground, you want to apply steady pressure to your break, not sudden pressure to your break. That will allow the brake system to work more effectively and stop more effectively," said Officer Dutler.

Officer Dutler says it can be easy to get in a hurry when traveling, especially during a holiday week, but these tips could make the difference between a safe journey and a potential crash.